Broderick Brian C Sells 783 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Broderick Brian C cut its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. Danaher makes up approximately 3.9% of Broderick Brian C’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Danaher were worth $11,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher stock traded up $4.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $203.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $119.60 and a 52-week high of $203.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $180.45 and its 200 day moving average is $161.29. The company has a market cap of $141.74 billion, a PE ratio of 43.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.92.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Danaher from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Danaher from $183.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.73.

In other news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 33,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.68, for a total transaction of $5,479,658.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,836. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 181,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.98, for a total value of $35,186,808.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,394,674.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 464,490 shares of company stock worth $87,558,169. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.