Brokerages Anticipate Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) to Post $1.43 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.43 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.52. Bristol-Myers Squibb reported earnings of $1.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will report full year earnings of $6.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.08 to $6.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.31 to $7.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS.

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.93.

BMY traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $58.96. The company had a trading volume of 319,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,700,494. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.25. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $44.00 and a 1 year high of $68.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.75 billion, a PE ratio of 72.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

In other news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,382.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal acquired 9,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,983.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,940.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Read More: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.