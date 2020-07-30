Brokerages Set Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT at $1,577.34

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-three brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirty-seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,607.58.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,805.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,445.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL stock traded up $10.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,533.54. The company had a trading volume of 74,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,214. The company has a market capitalization of $1,047.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,587.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,470.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,374.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet will post 42.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Scharf Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 268 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 246 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.