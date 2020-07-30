Brokerages Set Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) PT at $33.57

Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.14.

A number of research firms have commented on RXN. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Rexnord from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Rexnord from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Rexnord from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

NYSE:RXN traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.52. 50,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,129. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.73. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.58. Rexnord has a 12-month low of $18.87 and a 12-month high of $35.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $449.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.35 million. Rexnord had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 17.59%. Rexnord’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Rexnord will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.92%.

In other Rexnord news, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 4,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $142,122.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 81,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 18,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total transaction of $584,453.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 617,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,881,222.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 298,177 shares of company stock valued at $9,313,045 over the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RXN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Rexnord in the 4th quarter worth $40,060,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Rexnord by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,329,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,602,000 after buying an additional 1,100,011 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Rexnord by 176.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,307,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,651,000 after buying an additional 834,146 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Rexnord by 620.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 735,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,670,000 after buying an additional 633,266 shares during the period. Finally, Lodge Hill Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth about $12,601,000.

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

