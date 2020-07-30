Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 8.52%.

Shares of BFST traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,565. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.49 and its 200 day moving average is $16.93. The firm has a market cap of $288.55 million, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Business First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $9.17 and a 1 year high of $26.64.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Business First Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Business First Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

In other news, Director Steven Gerard White purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.18 per share, with a total value of $39,130.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,140 shares in the company, valued at $79,825.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

