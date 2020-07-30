Bytecoin Trading 1.2% Higher Over Last Week (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 30th. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $41.10 million and approximately $41,841.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bytecoin has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bytecoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.56 or 0.00740381 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003385 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003952 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 67% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000994 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

Bytecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org

Bytecoin Coin Trading

Bytecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bytecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.