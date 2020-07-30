Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Shares Down 10%

Calfrac Well Services Ltd (TSE:CFW)’s stock price was down 10% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, approximately 102,921 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 668,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CFW shares. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research report on Friday, June 26th. National Bank Financial downgraded Calfrac Well Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of C$0.89.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.19 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $21.78 million and a PE ratio of -0.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 412.98.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported C($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.42) by C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$305.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$319.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that Calfrac Well Services Ltd will post -1.3700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile (TSE:CFW)

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Mexico, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

