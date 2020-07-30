Calix (NYSE:CALX) Hits New 12-Month High at $21.50

Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.50 and last traded at $20.42, with a volume of 24567 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.10.

CALX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Calix from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. increased their price target on shares of Calix to $10.85 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Calix in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.37.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.58 and a beta of 1.49.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $101.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.55 million. Calix had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that Calix Inc will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Calix news, Director Donald J. Listwin acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.11 per share, for a total transaction of $363,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Bowick sold 3,053 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $37,674.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CALX. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,014,726 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 56,991 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,575 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 21,319 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,343 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,922,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,692,000 after purchasing an additional 257,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 177,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Calix Company Profile (NYSE:CALX)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

