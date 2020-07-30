Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $46.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.96 million. Camden National had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 11.33%.

CAC traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.11. 812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,937. The company has a market cap of $475.86 million, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Camden National has a one year low of $25.74 and a one year high of $48.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. Camden National’s payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CAC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

In other news, Director Ann W. Bresnahan purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.78 per share, with a total value of $277,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,698.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

