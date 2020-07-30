Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.76 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS.

CCJ traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $10.25. 251,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,573,017. Cameco has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $12.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 72.93 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.41.

Get Cameco alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on CCJ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Cameco from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine cut Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TD Securities raised Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.92.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.