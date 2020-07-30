Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CWH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camping World from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Northcoast Research cut shares of Camping World from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Camping World from $8.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Camping World from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Camping World from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

Camping World stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.12. The stock had a trading volume of 50,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,115. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -23.69 and a beta of 4.09. Camping World has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $39.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.85.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Camping World will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -49.23%.

In other news, President Brent L. Moody bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.01 per share, with a total value of $33,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 273,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,030,035.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 2,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.48 per share, with a total value of $50,053.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,395,735.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 41,419 shares of company stock valued at $883,096 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Camping World by 109.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 810,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after buying an additional 423,790 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 6,206 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 1,657.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 93,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 88,064 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 45.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 29,392 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camping World in the first quarter worth approximately $1,721,000. 38.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

