Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Canon had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. Canon updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of Canon stock opened at $17.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Canon has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $28.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.32.

Several research firms recently commented on CAJ. Citigroup downgraded shares of Canon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Canon to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Canon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

