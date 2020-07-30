Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 5.48%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFFN traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.85. 28,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,874. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.49. Capitol Federal Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.36 and a fifty-two week high of $14.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

CFFN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Capitol Federal Financial in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

