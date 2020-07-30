Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at Raymond James

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CWST. BidaskClub upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.00.

CWST stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $54.85. 5,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,025. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.47 and a 200-day moving average of $48.83. Casella Waste Systems has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $56.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 75.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $182.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.38 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 39.01% and a net margin of 4.50%. Casella Waste Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total transaction of $545,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,466 shares in the company, valued at $10,499,020.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Casella sold 47,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $2,310,791.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,236 shares in the company, valued at $8,978,564. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,141 shares of company stock worth $8,000,157 over the last quarter. 7.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,611,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,082,000 after buying an additional 25,342 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 16.7% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,332,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,127,000 after acquiring an additional 333,329 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 35.3% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,960,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,558,000 after acquiring an additional 511,555 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 0.8% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,885,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,647,000 after acquiring an additional 14,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,378,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,465,000 after acquiring an additional 173,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

