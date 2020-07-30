Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,955,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $575,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,830 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 45.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,435,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,048 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 17.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,735,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,938 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 50.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,945,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,757,000 after purchasing an additional 653,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $28,802,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $144.00 target price on Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $162.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.22.

NYSE:CAT traded down $4.08 on Thursday, hitting $136.45. The stock had a trading volume of 169,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,738,733. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.77 and its 200 day moving average is $124.02. The company has a market cap of $73.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

