Caymus Capital Partners L.P. Invests $1.41 Million in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Caymus Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,900 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,000. EOG Resources makes up about 9.6% of Caymus Capital Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 89.2% during the second quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 29,977 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 14,133 shares in the last quarter. Kidder Stephen W increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.1% during the second quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 24,140 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Fayerweather Charles boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 15.3% during the second quarter. Fayerweather Charles now owns 7,045 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 8.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 41,290 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Puzo Michael J boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 43.9% during the second quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 19,808 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EOG traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,558,710. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.89. EOG Resources Inc has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $89.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.98.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy exploration company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.11). EOG Resources had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EOG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $83.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.84.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

