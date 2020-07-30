Caymus Capital Partners L.P. Invests $519,000 in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX)

Caymus Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 81,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000. WPX Energy makes up about 3.5% of Caymus Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 241.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in WPX Energy in the first quarter worth $25,000. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in WPX Energy in the first quarter worth $33,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in WPX Energy in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in WPX Energy in the first quarter worth $37,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WPX shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. WPX Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.10.

NYSE:WPX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,576,866. WPX Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $14.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.15 and a 200-day moving average of $7.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -46.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

