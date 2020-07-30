Caymus Capital Partners L.P. Makes New Investment in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)

Caymus Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 13,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000. Concho Resources comprises 4.6% of Caymus Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Concho Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Concho Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Concho Resources by 726.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Concho Resources by 2,515.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Concho Resources by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,560 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on CXO shares. Mizuho downgraded Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Concho Resources from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Concho Resources in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Concho Resources from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Concho Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.96.

Shares of CXO stock traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.52. 115,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,728,371. Concho Resources Inc has a twelve month low of $33.13 and a twelve month high of $99.42. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.65 million. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 210.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that Concho Resources Inc will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Concho Resources’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

In related news, Director Steven L. Beal sold 19,500 shares of Concho Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $1,202,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,996.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

