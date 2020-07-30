CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.45 EPS

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $12.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 7.19%.

CBFV stock opened at $18.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. CB Financial Services has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $30.95. The firm has a market cap of $94.39 million, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.86.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of CB Financial Services from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of CB Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CB Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

In other news, Director John J. Lacarte bought 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.25 per share, with a total value of $53,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 3,890 shares of company stock worth $87,735. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts.

