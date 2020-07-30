Ccore (CCO) Price Up 28.9% This Week

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded up 12.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 30th. One Ccore token can currently be bought for $0.0096 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Mercatox. During the last seven days, Ccore has traded up 28.9% against the dollar. Ccore has a market capitalization of $16,395.79 and approximately $12.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009091 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.92 or 0.01932933 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00179228 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00067126 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000871 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00106961 BTC.

Ccore launched on November 28th, 2017. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 tokens. Ccore’s official website is ccore.io . Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ccore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

