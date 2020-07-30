Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.64 Million

Equities research analysts expect Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) to post sales of $26.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $70.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $300,000.00. Cedar Fair posted sales of $436.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 93.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full-year sales of $623.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $504.80 million to $763.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $966.40 million to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cedar Fair.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.55). Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 159.40% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $53.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.49) EPS. Cedar Fair’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FUN shares. B. Riley raised Cedar Fair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cedar Fair in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cedar Fair presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

FUN traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.93. 14,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,815. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.53. Cedar Fair has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $64.86. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 1.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUN. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter worth $1,109,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Cedar Fair by 111.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 53,251 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Cedar Fair by 2,026.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 11,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truehand Inc raised its holdings in Cedar Fair by 106.1% during the first quarter. Truehand Inc now owns 59,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 30,404 shares during the last quarter. 40.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

