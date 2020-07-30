Celer Network Hits Market Capitalization of $27.90 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. Celer Network has a total market cap of $27.90 million and approximately $8.13 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Celer Network has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar. One Celer Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Bilaxy, Binance and TOKOK.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00039507 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $563.16 or 0.05107734 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002256 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00052290 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00029936 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00013388 BTC.

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network (CELR) is a token. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,836,488,986 tokens. The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#

Buying and Selling Celer Network

Celer Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, TOKOK, Binance and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

