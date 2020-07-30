Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Price Target Raised to $8.00

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CLS. Zacks Investment Research cut Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. TD Securities raised their price target on Celestica from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Celestica from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Celestica from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.40 price target on shares of Celestica in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.18.

CLS stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.36. 26,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,372. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.36. Celestica has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $9.29.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Celestica had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Celestica’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Celestica will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Celestica by 325.7% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,920,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,300 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,957,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 494.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,557,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,344 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 24.0% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,581,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 64.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,230,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

