Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Price Target Raised to $8.50 at Scotiabank

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $6.50 to $8.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.67% from the company’s current price.

CLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Celestica from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Celestica from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Celestica from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Celestica from $9.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.18.

Shares of CLS stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.36. 26,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,372. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.36. Celestica has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $9.29. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Celestica had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Celestica by 24.0% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,581,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,034,000 after buying an additional 1,275,432 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Celestica by 64.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,230,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,306,000 after buying an additional 1,260,575 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Celestica by 325.7% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,920,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,256,000 after buying an additional 2,234,300 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Celestica by 40.2% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,445,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after buying an additional 701,243 shares during the period. Finally, Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Celestica by 42.2% in the first quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,384,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after buying an additional 708,080 shares during the period. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

