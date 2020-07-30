Cenovus Energy’s (CVE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) in a research note released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CVE. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $2.70 to $6.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.20.

CVE stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.56. 322,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,429,440. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 2.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $10.82.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.03%. Analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVE. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,110,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 7.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 60,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 4.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 107,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 326,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 7,772 shares during the last quarter. 75.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

