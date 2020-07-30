Centene (NYSE:CNC) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.76-4.96 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $109-111.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $108.79 billion.Centene also updated its FY20 guidance to $4.76-4.96 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Centene from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Centene from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Centene from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Centene presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.92.

NYSE CNC traded down $1.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,974,476. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.43 and a 200 day moving average of $63.40. Centene has a one year low of $41.62 and a one year high of $74.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.48 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 16.00%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Centene will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total transaction of $2,348,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,983 shares of company stock worth $11,720,061 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

