Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Price Target Increased to $46.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $15.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE:CCS traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.05. 15,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,632. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.54 and its 200-day moving average is $27.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Century Communities has a 1-year low of $9.04 and a 1-year high of $39.31.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $776.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.70 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 5.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Century Communities will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $1,118,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,242,035.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $2,765,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,056,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Century Communities in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Century Communities in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 11.0% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 333.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the period. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

