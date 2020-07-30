Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Price Target Increased to $46.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $15.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.00.
Shares of NYSE:CCS traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.05. 15,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,632. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.54 and its 200-day moving average is $27.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Century Communities has a 1-year low of $9.04 and a 1-year high of $39.31.
In other news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $1,118,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,242,035.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $2,765,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,056,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Century Communities in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Century Communities in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 11.0% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 333.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the period. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.
