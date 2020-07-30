CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Hits New 52-Week High at $40.10

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.10 and last traded at $40.10, with a volume of 1061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.63.

CEVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CEVA in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of CEVA from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of CEVA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 6.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.07. The company has a market capitalization of $877.14 million, a P/E ratio of 794.60 and a beta of 1.38.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.52 million. CEVA had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 1.89%. CEVA’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CEVA news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 2,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $92,916.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of CEVA by 42.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in CEVA by 587.8% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CEVA by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in CEVA by 188.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CEVA during the first quarter worth $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

