CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Scotiabank

CF Industries (NYSE:CF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by investment analysts at Scotiabank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Scotiabank also issued estimates for CF Industries’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CF. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on CF Industries from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on CF Industries from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on CF Industries from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BofA Securities upgraded CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.83.

NYSE:CF traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.70. The stock had a trading volume of 90,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.20. CF Industries has a 12-month low of $19.73 and a 12-month high of $55.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.10.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CF Industries will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 2,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $58,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,164. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $5,263,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in CF Industries by 149.5% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in CF Industries by 2,859.6% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

