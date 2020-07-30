Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Receives $42.90 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.90.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Cfra cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Compass Point cut Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet cut Charles Schwab from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th.

Shares of SCHW traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.58. 560,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,224,854. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Charles Schwab has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $51.65. The company has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.25.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 10,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $437,618.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 2,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,633.14. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,751 shares in the company, valued at $270,587.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.7% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 17,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 37.4% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.3% during the first quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 14,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Kathryn A. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the first quarter. Hall Kathryn A. now owns 82,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

