Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.10% from the company’s current price.

CAKE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $44.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheesecake Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Shares of CAKE traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.98. 84,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,213,180. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. Cheesecake Factory has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $45.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.39.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $295.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.57 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Cheesecake Factory by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,546,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,938,000 after acquiring an additional 324,852 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,421,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,277,000 after acquiring an additional 6,317 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 21.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 985,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,839,000 after acquiring an additional 175,054 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 23.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 716,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,037,000 after acquiring an additional 134,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 6.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,873,000 after acquiring an additional 36,782 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Further Reading: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.