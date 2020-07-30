Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $295.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.57 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 17.43%. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS.

Shares of CAKE stock traded down $1.39 on Thursday, hitting $25.18. The stock had a trading volume of 89,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213,180. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.37. Cheesecake Factory has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $45.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.39.

CAKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheesecake Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.80.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

