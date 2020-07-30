ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Price Target Lowered to $61.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ChemoCentryx has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.70.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

Shares of CCXI stock traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.67. The company had a trading volume of 8,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,160. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.85 and its 200 day moving average is $50.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. ChemoCentryx has a fifty-two week low of $6.16 and a fifty-two week high of $65.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -49.84 and a beta of 2.04.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 100.55% and a negative net margin of 192.93%. The company had revenue of $6.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ChemoCentryx news, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 8,851 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $486,893.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,277,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,280,214.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 8,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $487,388.60. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 85,107 shares in the company, valued at $4,681,736.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,376,852 shares of company stock worth $80,474,364. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the first quarter worth $28,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the first quarter worth $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 430.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

Read More: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.