Chicago Capital LLC Acquires 18,363 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 823,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,363 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $19,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXEL. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Exelixis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Exelixis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Exelixis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,961. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.67 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.54.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Exelixis had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $226.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.77.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 21,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $552,971.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 38,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $1,029,582.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 373,100 shares of company stock valued at $9,280,425. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

