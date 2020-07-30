Chicago Capital LLC Acquires 738 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,783 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ILMN. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Illumina during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Illumina in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $385.37. The stock had a trading volume of 25,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,493. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.00. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.78 and a 12-month high of $402.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.92 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 26.48%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.61, for a total transaction of $925,830.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,839,503.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,354 shares in the company, valued at $18,541,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,332 shares of company stock worth $11,943,381. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ILMN. Cowen increased their price target on Illumina from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Argus increased their price target on Illumina from $340.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Guggenheim cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.50.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

