Chicago Capital LLC Boosts Stake in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GWW. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in W W Grainger by 68.3% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in W W Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in W W Grainger by 293.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in W W Grainger by 857.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in W W Grainger during the second quarter worth $38,000. 70.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W W Grainger alerts:

Shares of NYSE GWW traded down $2.16 on Thursday, hitting $338.60. The company had a trading volume of 8,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,716. W W Grainger Inc has a 12-month low of $200.61 and a 12-month high of $347.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $316.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $295.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.36. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.64 earnings per share. W W Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W W Grainger Inc will post 15.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from W W Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.31%.

GWW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on W W Grainger from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Longbow Research raised W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on W W Grainger from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on W W Grainger from $298.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on W W Grainger from $324.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.75.

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.66, for a total transaction of $1,200,614.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,700,217.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

W W Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

Featured Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for W W Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W W Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.