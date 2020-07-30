Chicago Capital LLC Buys 169 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,611 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 32.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,629.00.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total value of $45,388.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,178.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total value of $81,816.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $807,257.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 242 shares of company stock worth $342,902 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $10.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,532.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,031,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,649. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,471.57 and its 200-day moving average is $1,376.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1,046.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,586.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.27 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

