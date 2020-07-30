Chicago Capital LLC Has $35.95 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,553 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 2.1% of Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $35,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 98.1% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $32,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 68.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.60, for a total value of $653,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,062,170.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total value of $773,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,114 shares in the company, valued at $17,042,351.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,380 shares of company stock worth $9,514,249. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $325.02. 77,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,057,559. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $311.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.59. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $262.71 and a 12 month high of $331.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COST. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.46.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

