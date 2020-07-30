Chicago Capital LLC Has $764,000 Stock Holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Chicago Capital LLC trimmed its stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,747 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 9,750 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of BP by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 875,782 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,051,000 after buying an additional 162,820 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BP by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 524,758 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $19,804,000 after buying an additional 341,111 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BP during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BP during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BP shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of BP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of BP from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.90 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.21.

BP stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.32. The company had a trading volume of 937,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,786,466. The firm has a market cap of $75.41 billion, a PE ratio of -23.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.01. BP plc has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $40.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.17.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $59.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.89 billion. BP had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BP plc will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

BP Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

