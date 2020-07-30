Chicago Capital LLC Has $921,000 Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 112.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.1% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,078,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the second quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,873 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the second quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 8,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT stock traded down $4.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $383.25. 624,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,438,628. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $442.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $369.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $382.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.67.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.