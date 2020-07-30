Chicago Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,978 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Netflix by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Consolidated Capital Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,646,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $485.40. The stock had a trading volume of 5,057,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,653,894. The company has a market capitalization of $214.07 billion, a PE ratio of 82.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $473.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $405.64. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.28 and a 1 year high of $575.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Netflix from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Netflix from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective (up from $580.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $415.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $483.56.

In other Netflix news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,414,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,305,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 53,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.23, for a total value of $23,895,891.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,895,891.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 189,612 shares of company stock valued at $90,145,458. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

