Chicago Capital LLC Invests $30.06 Million in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND)

Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 268,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,061,000. Ligand Pharmaceuticals makes up about 1.7% of Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $10,859,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

LGND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.40.

Shares of LGND stock traded up $2.38 on Thursday, hitting $126.98. 3,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,288. The company has a current ratio of 40.65, a quick ratio of 40.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -36.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.64. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $57.24 and a one year high of $126.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.06.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $33.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.70 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 55.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Charles S. Berkman sold 11,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.59, for a total transaction of $1,321,804.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,847,603.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

