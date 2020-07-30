Chicago Capital LLC Purchases 2,700 Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 44.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International in the second quarter worth about $202,000. AXA raised its position in Baxter International by 11.3% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 264,833 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,502,000 after acquiring an additional 26,988 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in Baxter International by 22.9% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 645,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,368,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Baxter International by 307.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 512,605 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,618,000 after acquiring an additional 386,934 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Baxter International by 1,338.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 240,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,145,000 after acquiring an additional 224,169 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baxter International alerts:

NYSE:BAX traded down $5.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.25. 429,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,271,878. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.93. The company has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.84. Baxter International Inc has a 12-month low of $69.10 and a 12-month high of $95.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 22.70%. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

In other Baxter International news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total value of $124,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,936,264.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 72,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $6,148,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,500,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,583 shares of company stock valued at $6,613,932. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on BAX shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.11.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.