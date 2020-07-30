Chicago Capital LLC Purchases 826 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,968 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,168,702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,098,802,000 after purchasing an additional 76,677 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,973,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,373,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,259 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Intuit by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,812,641 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $646,907,000 after buying an additional 265,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Intuit by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,795,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $643,012,000 after buying an additional 11,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,418,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $556,244,000 after purchasing an additional 97,566 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Intuit from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Intuit from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intuit from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.06.

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $303.91. 37,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186,369. The company has a market cap of $79.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.04. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.68 and a 52 week high of $314.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.63.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($0.11). Intuit had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.99%.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total transaction of $98,100.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,042. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.09, for a total transaction of $5,167,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,717,618.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.