Chicago Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,636 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,818,565 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $677,949,000 after buying an additional 334,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,478,627 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $524,182,000 after buying an additional 271,485 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,039,778 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $413,569,000 after buying an additional 1,350,716 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 53.2% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,289,353 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $333,488,000 after buying an additional 2,529,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,096,612 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $279,229,000 after buying an additional 223,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.76. 301,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,175,059. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.40. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $36.65 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.27). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $34.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.55%.

WBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

