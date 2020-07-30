Chicago Capital LLC Sells 270 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Chicago Capital LLC lowered its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories comprises about 1.7% of Chicago Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Chicago Capital LLC owned 0.11% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $29,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 740.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,264,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,849 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $212,135,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,868,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,968,000 after purchasing an additional 443,250 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5,034.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 415,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,629,000 after purchasing an additional 407,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,465,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.14.

NASDAQ IDXX traded up $7.05 on Thursday, reaching $373.96. The stock had a trading volume of 13,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,855. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $372.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $333.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.70.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $626.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.87 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 264.71% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.73, for a total value of $4,329,761.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.07, for a total transaction of $3,890,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 810,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,850,294.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 106,182 shares of company stock worth $31,409,008. 2.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Featured Article: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.