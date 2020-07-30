Chicago Capital LLC Sells 48 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Chicago Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 179,462 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Veeva Systems accounts for approximately 2.4% of Chicago Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $42,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 2.2% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 26.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at about $2,477,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.2% in the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.79, for a total transaction of $62,585.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,704.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total value of $176,597.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,597.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,093 shares of company stock worth $18,320,706. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VEEV. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $242.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $167.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.00.

NYSE VEEV traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $261.85. 21,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,953. The stock has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a PE ratio of 132.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $240.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.30. Veeva Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $263.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $337.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.10 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 26.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

