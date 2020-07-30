Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 30.45%. The business had revenue of $185.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 61.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN traded up $7.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $136.80. The company had a trading volume of 348,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,749. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.97 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Churchill Downs has a one year low of $52.90 and a one year high of $167.52.

In other news, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,138 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.19, for a total value of $575,968.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 276,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,497,587.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO William E. Mudd sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.59, for a total value of $627,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 281,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,377,447.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,138 shares of company stock worth $3,332,448 over the last ninety days. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CHDN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Churchill Downs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub cut Churchill Downs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Churchill Downs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.33.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

