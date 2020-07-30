Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Wedbush

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CHUY. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chuy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target (up from $17.00) on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.89.

Shares of Chuy’s stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $16.32. 6,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,615. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Chuy’s has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $29.45. The company has a market cap of $270.07 million, a PE ratio of -28.43 and a beta of 1.71.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $94.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.74 million. Chuy’s had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a positive return on equity of 7.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chuy’s will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Chuy’s news, CFO Jon W. Howie acquired 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.06 per share, with a total value of $50,187.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 51,477 shares in the company, valued at $826,720.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHUY. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 773,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,060,000 after acquiring an additional 12,068 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Chuy’s by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chuy’s by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 17,016 shares during the last quarter.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

