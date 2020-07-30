Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its price objective upped by analysts at Oppenheimer from $35.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cloudflare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.44.

Shares of NET traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.97. 127,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,985,969. Cloudflare has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $42.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.72 and a 200-day moving average of $25.77. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.86.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $91.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.85 million. The firm’s revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, major shareholder Uv Partners Iv Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $26,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Forest Baskett sold 174,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $4,755,682.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,240.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,906,574 shares of company stock valued at $379,631,418 in the last three months. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NET. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Cloudflare by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,925,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,545,000 after buying an additional 3,069,938 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 182.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,185,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,554 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth $27,249,000. ThornTree Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth $28,469,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,094,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,332 shares during the last quarter. 25.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

